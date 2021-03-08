Stephen N. Ashman Sells 13,700 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

