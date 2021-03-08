Stephen N. Ashman Sells 13,700 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of CBNK stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37.
Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Capital Bancorp Company Profile
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
