Stephen Pearce Sells 65,746 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

LON:AAL traded up GBX 105 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,018.50 ($39.44). The company had a trading volume of 2,705,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,127. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,667.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,256.16. The firm has a market cap of £41.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.45. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,020 ($39.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.45%.

AAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 3,100 ($40.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,089.33 ($27.30).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

