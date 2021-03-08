Stephen Robertson Sells 17,412,500 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

