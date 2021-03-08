Stephen X. Graham Sells 3,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.19. The company had a trading volume of 657,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,187. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,201.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

