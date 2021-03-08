Stephen X. Graham Sells 3,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total value of $2,138,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.19. The company had a trading volume of 657,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,187. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,201.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
