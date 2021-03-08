StepStone Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 15th (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group’s (NASDAQ:STEP) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 15th. StepStone Group had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $315,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. StepStone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56. StepStone Group has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

