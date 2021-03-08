stETH (Lido) Price Tops $1,737.20 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,737.20 or 0.03349536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $319.83 million and $570,981.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.40 or 0.00455814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00066280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00075432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079394 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00049274 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.09 or 0.00457141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 184,104 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

