stETH (STETH) Market Cap Achieves $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One stETH token can currently be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00454620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00076453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.42 or 0.00463787 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

