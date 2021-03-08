Steven K. Wilson Sells 40,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,751,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,466,000 after buying an additional 1,012,908 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

