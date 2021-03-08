Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,366,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,512 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.64% of Steven Madden worth $48,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,802,000 after buying an additional 79,617 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after buying an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 966,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

