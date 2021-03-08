Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Up 5.5%

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s share price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.59. 761,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 587,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -122.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,854,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 616,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,572,000 after buying an additional 136,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.