Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.90% of Stifel Financial worth $46,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

SF opened at $63.04 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,145,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $6,023,916. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

