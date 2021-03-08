Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.48

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.48 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 14790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.04.

SF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $6,023,916. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,435 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 410,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 136,883 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,889,000 after acquiring an additional 319,139 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 322,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,167 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

