Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $61.65 on Monday. Bumble has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

