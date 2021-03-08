Stipend Price Up 193.5% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 113.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 193.5% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $497,144.57 and $372.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,769.82 or 0.99891272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00037200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.57 or 0.00917987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.72 or 0.00416562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.04 or 0.00293232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00075197 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00037223 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005616 BTC.

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

