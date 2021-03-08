Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for March, 8th (ACEL, ADAG, APR, BGNE, BMBL, BTRS, BVS, CSSE, DSP, LDI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, March 8th:

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

China Renaissance Securities Ltd. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen (NYSE:YSG). CICC Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

