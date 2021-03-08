Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (AKBA, AMT, BAS, CS, DPW, DRI, EVFM, GPS, PASG, RNO)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Basf (ETR:BAS)

was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €23.20 ($27.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

