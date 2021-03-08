Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (AKBA, AMT, BAS, CS, DPW, DRI, EVFM, GPS, PASG, RNO)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €83.00 ($97.65) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €54.00 ($63.53) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €23.20 ($27.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) was given a €34.00 ($40.00) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.