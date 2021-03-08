Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (BIOL, BRRGF, CLLS, CYBE, DGII, ELMD, EVK, HLIT, ITMR, MTSC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $1.15 target price on the stock.

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

