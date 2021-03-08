Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 8th (BIOL, BRRGF, CLLS, CYBE, DGII, ELMD, EVK, HLIT, ITMR, MTSC)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, March 8th:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $1.15 target price on the stock.

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $25.50 price target on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities. The firm currently has a $43.50 price target on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. Colliers Securities currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.