Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,428 call options.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,247. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

