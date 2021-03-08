Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,998 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,428 call options.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.95. The stock had a trading volume of 73,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,247. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $167.79 and a twelve month high of $443.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

