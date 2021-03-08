Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Tenet Healthcare Call Options (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 711% compared to the average daily volume of 1,490 call options.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -428.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,084,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 986,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,372,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

