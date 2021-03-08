Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 14,390 call options on the company. This is an increase of 710% compared to the average daily volume of 1,776 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,916. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.