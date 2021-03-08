Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.14.

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,109. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.84. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

