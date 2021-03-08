StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,686 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth about $278,201,000. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 21.5% in the third quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,136,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,892,000 after acquiring an additional 554,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 946.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,770,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,673,000 after acquiring an additional 341,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $76.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.69 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

