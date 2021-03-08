Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Up 5.8%

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.71. Approximately 188,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 123,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

SRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $991.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $905,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after acquiring an additional 104,018 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,734,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,556,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 370,792 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,022,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 368,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

