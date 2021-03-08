Storj (STORJ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.80 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Storj has a total market cap of $171.30 million and approximately $18.80 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.77 or 0.00813232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009238 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00030061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00041185 BTC.

About Storj

STORJ is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.