Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) were down 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.62 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 4,042,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,997,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 964,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

