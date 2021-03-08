Stratis Trading Up 30.6% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. During the last week, Stratis has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $193.82 million and $3.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.50 or 0.00002946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00018824 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 133.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,979,620 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

