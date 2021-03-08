Stratus Properties (STRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 15th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ STRS opened at $26.95 on Monday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

