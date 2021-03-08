Streamr 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.94 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $83.24 million and $4.94 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 16.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00060790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.34 or 0.00809358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00027055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060943 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00030422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041517 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

