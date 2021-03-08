Strix Group (LON:KETL) Hits New 12-Month High at $266.00

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.48), with a volume of 86278 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 261.50 ($3.42).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 232.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.99 million and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

