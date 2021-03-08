StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One StrongHands token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $438.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000135 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,394,488,006 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,981,293,652 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

