Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.27

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 14384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.
