Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.27

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 14384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMFG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 62,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 85,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

