Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.34% of Summit Materials worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Summit Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Summit Materials by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

