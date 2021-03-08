Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.26

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 11267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.
A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.
Summit Materials Company Profile (NYSE:SUM)
Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.
