Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.26

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 11267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie acquired 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Summit Materials by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Summit Materials by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

