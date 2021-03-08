Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 260 ($3.40).

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sumo Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LON:SUMO opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £498.61 million and a P/E ratio of 44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Sumo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 337.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 278.31.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

