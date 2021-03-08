Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s stock price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 954,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 969,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.10.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

