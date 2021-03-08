Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.
Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
SUI traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $142.99. 987,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $167.07.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
