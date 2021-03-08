Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

SUI traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $142.99. 987,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.58. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $167.07.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

