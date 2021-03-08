Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.18

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$64.18 and last traded at C$64.15, with a volume of 271821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$63.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.85.

The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$61.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total value of C$807,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,743,329.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,189.

About Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

