SUN (SUN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $220.07 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. SUN has a market cap of $79.16 million and $220.07 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUN has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One SUN token can now be purchased for about $16.39 or 0.00032272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00456580 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,830,197 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

SUN Token Trading

