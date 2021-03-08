Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) Shares Gap Down to $2.43

Shares of Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.43, but opened at $2.25. Sundance Energy shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17.

Sundance Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Sundance Energy Inc operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas.

