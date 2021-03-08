Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/26/2021 – Sunnova Energy International was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

2/19/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Sunnova Energy International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE NOVA traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.23. 73,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at $20,073,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,769,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

