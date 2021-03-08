SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Sells $466,926.04 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,527 shares in the company, valued at $368,748.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,309.26.

On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $1.59 on Monday, reaching $29.09. 3,824,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641,090. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,192,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,866,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,673,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $22,590,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

