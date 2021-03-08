SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares fell 5.2% during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SunPower traded as low as $28.64 and last traded at $29.09. 3,826,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,641,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 38,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,450,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,254 shares of company stock worth $8,748,308. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SunPower by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

