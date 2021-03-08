Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Down 20.7%

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) were down 20.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.68. Approximately 8,884,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,311,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGG shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

