Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.12, with a volume of 11258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,855,000 after acquiring an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.