Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.07 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,746.72 or 0.03436891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001260 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,037,858 coins and its circulating supply is 309,409,660 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

