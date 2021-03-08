Suretly (SUR) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $38,646.87 and $1,303.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.00823503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Suretly Token Profile

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

