Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.76

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 3985980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “underpeform” rating and set a C$0.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$0.30 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Surge Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.47.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$241.25 million and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.