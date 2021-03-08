sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a market cap of $143.05 million and approximately $15.27 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

