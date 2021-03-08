SushiSwap Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $503.29 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $17.27 or 0.00033881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,660,816 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

