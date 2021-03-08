SVB Leerink Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.35. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.99 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.03. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.